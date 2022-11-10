Ozzy reveals he “wasn’t really in love with” Black Sabbath’s final album

Ozzy Osbourne has no intention of rehashing Black Sabbath music, but would be open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future.

On the latest edition of Sirius XM’s Ozzy Speaks‘ radio show, via Blabbermouth, the Prince of Darkness emphatically told co-host Billy Morrison, “No, not more Black Sabbath. But I wouldn’t say no to do some more with Tony. Black Sabbath is a completely different music to what I’m into now.”

Ozzy also shared that he “wasn’t really in love with” the album 13, Black Sabbath’s last studio album which was released in 2013, and seemed to rule out any possibility that Black Sabbath could reunite one last time. He said, “Well, it’s kind of, like, how many times do you wanna do the same… it’s the same format, you know? It was very successful for a lot of years, and people wanted to see us. I did that farewell tour. And the only thing about that which was sad Bill Ward wasn’t there.”

“But I’ve spoken to Bill since. He’s all right. I would work with any of them individually. But as Black Sabbath, I think it’s [over]. We couldn’t really beat what we’ve already done.”

Osbourne is apparently having second thoughts about his move back to the UK following his earlier announcement that he and his wife Sharon would be moving due to the “fucking crazy gun violence epidemic in the US. “I’m getting a bit of flak from people,” he said, explaining “To be honest, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now.”