Ozzy Osbourne moving back to the UK because “everything’s fucking ridiculous” in the US

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne will be moving back to the UK, because (in his words), “everything’s fucking ridiculous” in America.

In a new interview with The Observer, the 73-year-old musician cited gun violence and ongoing mass shootings as the reason he and his wife Sharon will be returning to the UK from Los Angeles, their adoptive home of over twenty years.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there,” Osbourne remarked. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.”

“It’s just time,” Sharon added, emphasising that the move has nothing to do with Ozzy’s health. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The metal icon also revealed his fears about dying in the US, saying “I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” in reference to the LA cemetery where well-known celebs like Walt Disney, Michael Jackson and Nat King Cole are buried.

“I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

That said, the musician was quick to point out that his rock n’ roll journey is far from over.

Speaking of his desire to go on tour again, Osbourne said “I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.”