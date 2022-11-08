Ozzy Osbourne says he doesn’t want to return to the UK: “If I had my way, I’d stay in America”

Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne is apparently having second thoughts about his move back to the UK, saying “If I had my way, I’d stay in America.”

Ozzy had previously said that he was “fed up” with gun violence in the US and that he and his wife Sharon would be moving back to England because (in his words), “everything’s fucking ridiculous” in America.

Osbourne’s thoughts on the decision, however, appears to have changed, according to the metal legend’s new interview with Consequence: “I’m getting a bit of flak from people,” he told the publication. “To be honest, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now.”

Osbourne – who previously called the gun violence epidemic in the US “fucking crazy” — also explained that their decision to leave was in part driven by his wife’s exit from the daytime talk show The Talk.

“When my wife got called a racist on [The Talk], she is absolutely not a racist,” he said. “Her friend is Piers Morgan… She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him.’ She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech. That’s all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have fucking armed guards and all that.”

Sharon, meanwhile, pointed to the safety issues in Los Angeles in general, saying “When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven. In the ’70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be.”

“It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.”

That said, the Black Sabbath rocker made certain to express his desire to remain in LA, saying, “To be honest with you, I don’t want to go back [to England]. Fuck that.”