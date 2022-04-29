Ozzy Osbourne tests positive for COVID-19 amid health battles, Sharon is “very worried”

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, says his wife Sharon Osbourne in an emotional interview.

The news was revealed earlier today (29 April) on the sets of Sharon’s new TV show The Talk, where she also announced that she will be leaving the programme for the time being to care for Osbourne in the US as he recovers.

“Ozzy was only diagnosed. It was, like, middle of the night [UK] time. I spoke to him and he’s OK,” said Sharon. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

She added that “It’ll take me a week to get my old man on his feet again and I will be back [on The Talk] in a week.”

Ozzy’s positive diagnosis — which comes more than a year after Sharon herself tested positive for COVID — is the latest in a series of health issues the singer has faced in recent years. Two years ago, the 73-year-old singer revealed that he had been battling Parkinson’s disease. And before that, Ozzy had to undergo multiple surgeries due to a severe fall, as well as suffer through a life-threatening staph infection.

A tearful and understandably worried Sharon said that she plans to “Hold him and kiss him with about three masks on” when she returns to Los Angeles, where Ozzy currently resides.

In other news, Ozzy announced earlier this month that his new record has been completed. The album doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will allegedly feature guest appearances from guitar icons including ex-Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.