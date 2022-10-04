Look as if you’re fresh off the Crazy Train with Ozzy’s new makeup collection

Have you ever wished you could look like you’ve come straight off the set of a Black Sabbath music video? Or ever wanted to recreate the heavy metal image created by the Prince of Darkness himself? Well, it seems as though those dreams are now more accessible than ever with the launch of a new Ozzy Osbourne makeup collection.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Shares His Love For Pokemon In Brand New Track Celestial

Created by Rock And Roll Beauty with the heavy metal frontman in mind, the licensed makeup range offers a wide choice of over twenty-one products on offer, including scented candles intended for “conjuring the spirit of the rock gods”.

Listed as an exclusive collection made to celebrate the spirit of Ozzy’s iconic look and style, each new product on offer provides a nod to the Black Sabbath legend.

Advertisement

Nowhere is this celebration of the musician better seen than in the fourteen-pan eyeshadow palette, which commemorates his discography by having each shade named after one of his signature tracks, including Iron Man, Crazy Train and Zombie Stomp.

Temporary ‘Ozzy-styled’ tattoos, dark-coloured lipsticks, cosmetic bags and a gothic-styled mirror are also on offer as part of the new collection.

In addition, the design of each product is said to be made more pigmented than usual, designed exclusively for those looking for a bold and precise look that is inspired by the vocalist.

Believe it or not, this is far from the first time that rock icon has teamed up with the makeup brand. Earlier this year, Rock and Roll Beauty put out both Def Leppard and Jimi Hendrix beauty lines – intended exclusively for those looking to channel either their 1960s or 1980s alter egos.

Each piece of the collection is priced between $10 and $25. The complete Ozzy Osbourne limited-edition beauty collection is available now, exclusively at Rock and Roll Beauty.