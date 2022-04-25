Paramore’s Hayley Williams performs acoustic rendition of Misery Business with Billie Eilish, and the internet goes wild

Hayley Williams has returned to the stage rocking her signature orange hair to sing Paramore’s most iconic hit, Misery Business – and as the song goes, it really does feel so good.

Williams took to the stage at Coachella alongside Gen Z pop mega-star Billie Eilish to perform the iconic 2007 hit as well as headbanging and belting out some of Eilish’s hit track Happier Than Ever.

The two have been fans of each other for quite some time, and they both hug in excitement as they join on stage, “Hi, it’s my first Coachella,” announces Williams, before the intro riff to Misery Business begins on an acoustic guitar.

Advertisement

Way back in 2018, Paramore revealed they would no longer be playing Misery Business at live shows as the lyric ‘Once a whore you’re nothing more’ is something Williams has stated no longer aligns with her feminist outlook, so bringing this track back to the stage has been a pretty big deal.

The pair also perform Happier Than Ever and can be seen headbanging together as the electric guitar wails out from the stage.

Since the performance, the internet has gone wild on the return of one of the noughties biggest rock icons returning to a live setting, and with Williams confirming Paramore are working on their sixth studio album earlier this year, fans are eagerly awaiting a new record now more than ever.

Hayley Williams sings 2 songs with Billie and I’m insufferable. This is your warning to mute me when paramore actually does stuff this year — courtney (@Hey_Six) April 24, 2022

HAYLEY WILLIAMS IS ON A STAGE SINGING THIS IS SO IMPORTANT TO US PARAMORE FANS pic.twitter.com/GXrogxyNan — britt (@harleyqujnzel) April 24, 2022

Advertisement

hayley williams & billie eilish 💖 pic.twitter.com/uARtAUYRiW — best of paramore (@mediaparamore) April 24, 2022

Williams told Rolling Stone back in January, “We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us, we kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit.”

Paramore’s last release was their record After Laughter back in 2017, since then Williams has delivered two solo records, Petals For Armor and Flowers For Vases, but hasn’t made a return to live music quite as iconic as this.

Paramore are yet to confirm an official album release.