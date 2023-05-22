Paul Cauthen cancels concerts after arrest for drug charges

“Sorry folks. Some things have happened and we won’t be making these shows unfortunately,” the musician wrote on social media. “We will go into further detail in time. God bless all of you. Be kind to one another.”

Country singer and guitarist Paul Cauthen has cancelled upcoming concerts after being arrested on drug charges in South Carolina on Thursday (18 May).

The musician’s team took to Instagram on Friday (19 May) to announce that the two following Tennessee shows were cancelled due to “extenuating circumstances”.

“Sorry folks. Some things have happened and we won’t be making these shows unfortunately,” the musician wrote on social media. “We will go into further detail in time. God bless all of you. Be kind to one another.”

According to Charleston County’s Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center jail records, Cauthen was charged on 18 May with two counts possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and manufacturing and possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute in Schedule I, II, and III.

He was then released on almost $30,000 bail, nine hours after the arrest. The circumstances of his arrest have not been revealed, however, his manager has stated to Saving Country Music that he is planning on disclosing what happened in the lead-up to his arrest.

“Paul was arrested for marijuana possession in Isle of Palms, South Carolina on Thursday morning. He is out on bond now and looks forward to telling the rest of his story soon.”

This is not the first time that Cauthen has been arrested for marijuana possession, after he was arrested in highschool, and later went to prison for six months after violating parole.

He then moved to Colorado where he claims that he was part of a larger selling operation which funded the beginning of his music career.

The arrest came less than a week after the release of his latest single Hometeam, following on from his acclaimed LP Country coming Down, released in 2022.