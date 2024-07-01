Taylor Swift apparently DJ’d at a house party hosted by Paul McCartney and attended by Mick Jagger and Bruce Springsteen

Beatles legend Paul McCartney recently played host to what might just be one of the most star-studded house parties we’ve seen of late.

With a guest list that read like a who’s who of entertainment royalty, the event – held at Macca’s Los Angeles residence – brought together music icons and Hollywood A-listers including Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, according to The Mirror.

It also featured an unexpected twist: popstar Taylor Swift taking the role of DJ for the evening.

Dishing on the all-star bash on The Howard Stern Show, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel says that he and his wife Molly McNearney had tagged along with a friend to McCartney’s party where they soon learned that Swift was “DJing”.

“[She] just had her iPhone and kinda tapped into the house system… It wasn’t like she was hired to work there,” he clarifies.

Kimmel adds that while there weren’t any impromptu concerts going on, the music did have “people dancing in the kitchen, including Molly.”

He also recalls having a “good chat” with Springsteen, saying: “He’s funny, you know? We had a good chat. We talked about Elvis, and we talked about I don’t know just being in LA. ;We even had that moment, like, ‘Can you believe this party?’ Even Bruce Springsteen was like, ‘This is some party!’”

DJing chops aside, Taylor Swift’s live skills recently came into question after Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl insinuated that the Bad Blood singer doesn’t perform live.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” Grohl told the crowd during the band’s concert at London Stadium last Saturday (22 June). “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple.”

He adds: “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place.”