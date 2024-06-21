Paul Reed Smith now has his own beer

Guitar maker Paul Reed Smith is now tuning into a different kind of craft: craft beer. Partnering with Cult Classic Brewing, PRS has released Paul’s Perfect Pour, a brew that’s sure to hit all the right notes with music and beer lovers alike.

To mark the release of this special brew, a celebration is planned for Friday, 21 June at Cult Classic Brewing on Kent Island, Maryland. The event, coinciding with International Make Music Day, will feature a free concert and beer release party from 6-10 PM.

Fans of great music and craft beer are invited to join the festivities and be among the first to taste “Paul’s Perfect Pour”. You’ll also get to enjoy live performances from four incredible local bands – Gouger, Stoneflies, The Vens, and Foo Fighters tribute band Everlong.

In addition, those who pre-order a six-pack will get early access to the brewery for an exclusive tour, as well as a commemorative lanyard. You will also be entered into a raffle to win the Paul’s Perfect Pour Guitar.

Beer collabs aside, the guitar company earlier this week launched the SE NF3, an Indonesian-made model that bears a striking resemblance to the brand’s classic John Mayer Silver Sky, but with some notable tweaks.

For one, the SE NF3 features a set of three humbucker-style Narrowfield DD ‘S’ pickups, in place of the trio of single coils found on the Silver Sky. These pickups position themselves as sort of the midway point between humbuckers and single coils, delivering a single-coil-style tone but with no hum or excess noise.

Beyond the pickups, “the neck and the neck body assembly were born of the SE Silver Sky originally and refined with the SE CE and Swamp Ash Special,” says Jack Higginbotham, COO of PRS Guitars. “So, in a way, it is a brand new guitar that is built on ideas spanning decades and reaching to the very cutting edge of our current engineering and design philosophies.”

Learn more at PRS.