Paul Weller thinks The Beatles broke up at the “right time”: “Imagine them going through synth pop in the ’80s. It would have been shocking”

If you’re lucky enough to be a musician with a long and successful career in the industry, you’ll one day likely be faced with the question of, ‘So, when do you think you’ll retire?’

For some, they’re happy to keep going as long as they physically can (some even as avatars), but there are also plenty of bands and artists who have a clear vision of when they’ll hit the stage for the final time, or perhaps wrap up one big project to move to the next.

Paul Weller is one artist with a mighty catalogue in his back pocket. The “Modfather” is due to drop his brand new album, 66, this month, so he’s not stopping just yet. And as you may have guessed, the title is in celebration of his 66th birthday.

As a musician who’s pivoted from bands to solo work himself, Weller believes The Beatles got it just right by deciding to call it quits back in 1970, before moving on to new things.

In the July print issue of Mojo, Weller recalls how much their music impacted him when growing up: “Mum and Dad had old rock ‘n’ roll records by Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Elvis, which I loved, but The Beatles… It isn’t an exaggeration to say they changed the world for many, many people, me included.

“They made me see other possibilities. They made me think of other things in this life, that there wasn’t just this little town, there was a world beyond the city walls and I wanted to be a part of it, to see and feel and experience. The Beatles made life possible to explore for normal people… People like me.”

He goes on to add, “That anticipation of hearing the next record… Where are they going next? You’re sitting on the boat or the plane with them, and even though I’ll never get near to it, The Beatles set the benchmark for the right approach to music. You move on, you experiment, and it has to be said, The Beatles broke up at the right time. I was devastated back then, but I’m glad they did now. Imagine them going through synth pop in the ‘8os. It would have been shocking.”

Weller is heading out on tour this year, and you can view all of his scheduled live dates now.