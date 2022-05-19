Pearl Jam cancels remaining North American tour dates due to COVID-19: “We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection”

Pearl Jam have cancelled the remaining shows on their North American tour after a second member of the band tested positive for Covid-19.

Just last week, drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with Covid-19, forcing the band to enlist stand-in drummers — including Pearl Jam’s original drummer Dave Krusen as well as audience members — for the show to go on.

However, on Wednesday (18 May), the band took to social media to announce that their upcoming shows in Sacramento (18 May) and Las Vegas (20 May) will be cancelled as bassist Jeff Ament has also tested positive for the virus this morning.

Advertisement

In a statement on Instagram, the band said: “Dear PJ fans and ticket holders, while the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid.”

“This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows.”

“Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.”

“Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are cancelled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

If things go according to plan, Pearl Jam will be back on the road next month for their European tour, starting off with Amsterdam’s Pinkpop Festival. The band’s next North American show will begin on 11 September at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will continue for a few more dates before ending later in the month.