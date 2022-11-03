Peter Frampton says he is open to catalogue buyout

Peter Frampton has stated that he is open to selling his song catalogue, after after having to slowly forced to quit touring upon his diagnosis with inclusion body myositis (IBM), a degenerative muscle disease.

The guitarist, who is best known for hits such as Show Me The Way, and Do You Feel Like We Do, revealed the news to radio station 92.1 The Axe in Illinois that he is open to a full-on catalogue and publishing buyout after finding out about his condition, whick will slowly weakening his muscles, and may lead to him not being able to play altogether.

Speaking to the station, he said: “Obviously I’m not in the same position as a Bob Dylan or a Bruce Springsteen — or Sting, or anybody, but it would definitely be nice chunk of change right now, yeah. And anything that I do from now on is not part of it.

“So yeah, I’m definitely thinking about it. And I’m 72, so they’ve served me well. It’s all good either way.”

This news comes a week after Peter Frampton announced that his next record will be entirely self written, marking the first time in 45 years with no-cowriters.

When speaking to Uncut magazine about his future musical plans, the guitarist said, ““I’m recording brand-new material right now. No co-writers, all my own songs, and I’m throwing out a lot already because every track’s got to be a winner.”

“I’m going where no Frampton has gone before.”

Frampton starts his final European dates this Saturday (5 November) for his Finale – The Farewell Tour in Stoke-On-Trent, England, before continuing throughout the continent. He has announced he will be playing seated due to his IBM.