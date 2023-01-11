logo
Peter Frampton to play a free, filmed concert later this month

The show will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

 
Peter Frampton playing his guitar

Image: Sayre Berman / Alamy

Here’s a pleasant surprise for you Peter Frampton fans out there: The rock legend will be playing at a filmed, “one night only special” concert for free later this month.

The show — which will be filmed for a special broadcast presentation — is slated to take place on 22 January, 7:30pm at Tucker Theatre on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville.

Last November, Frampton’s farewell world tour came to its final stop at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a massive run that saw the musician playing over 50 shows across the US and more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to a degenerative muscle disease. Much of the tour also saw Frampton performing seated as a result of his condition, which made it “dangerous” for him to stand with a guitar for long periods of time.

Turning to the crowd at the end of his set, Frampton said, “Thank you very much. I want to let you know I’m going to keep fighting this, so let’s never say never.”

Watch fan-filmed footage of Frampton signing off his touring career with a moving rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps below.

Peter Frampton
#Artist#Rock
