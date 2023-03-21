Eric Clapton, Tom Morello and more sign petition to reverse ban against Roger Waters gig 

A show set to take place in Germany was pulled by officials at Frankfurt City Council following accusations of anti-Semitism.

Eric Clapton, Tom Morello and other musicians have signed a position to reverse a ban against Roger Waters performing in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Pink Floyd bassist was set to perform in the city on 28 May as part of his This Is Not A Drill tour, but the show was called off by officials at Frankfurt City Council due to accusations of anti-Semitism.

The decision was made last month (February), with the council claiming Waters’ “persistent anti-Israel behaviour” was their reason for pulling the set.

Management has since confirmed that Waters is willing to take legal action against the decision, branding the ban as “unconstitutional”, “without justification” and an attempt to “silence him”.

Now, over 12,000 people have signed a Change.org petition, which states, “Waters’ criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is part of his long-term advocacy on behalf of human rights across the globe. Waters believes ‘that all our brothers and sisters, all over the world irrespective of the colour of their skin or the depth of their pockets deserve equal human rights under the law’.”

Musicians including Eric Clapton, Tom Morello, Nick Mason, Brian Eno, and Peter Gabriel have all signed to reverse the ban, which currently remains in place.

Back in February, Polly Samson, wife of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour accused Waters of antisemitism in a Tweet, which read, “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

A spokesperson for Waters responded, “Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.”

You can find out more about the petition at Change.org.