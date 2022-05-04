Phoebe Bridgers shares her abortion story: “Everyone deserves that kind of access”

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has told fans of her experience getting an abortion, in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court ruling that suggests the 1973 ruling Roe v Wade may be soon overturned.

On social media, Bridgers wrote: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

She then linked out to an article by The Cut, which gives a state-by-state breakdown of abortion rights organisations and how to donate.

Advertisement

Bridgers’ comments come as many from the music world speak out against the implications of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. It could potentially overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that has protected the legal right to an abortion in the US for almost 50 years. While the Supreme Court has stated that the draft opinion is not representative of its final decision, the leak has still sparked outrage across the US.

Other musicians who have spoken out in favour of the right to reproductive healthcare include Jason Isbell, who wrote: “I support a woman’s right to choose, and ⁦Amanda Shires and I give to the Yellowhammer fund in Alabama. Please give if you can.”

I support a woman’s right to choose, and ⁦@amandashires⁩ and I give to the Yellowhammer fund in Alabama. Please give if you can. https://t.co/X8Knk55bJD — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) May 3, 2022

Punk band The Regrettes wrote on Twitter: “the fact that we’re here again having to defend our bodies against a majority male vote is frustrating and heartbreaking. you know where we stand. abortion should be accessible to EVERYONE. Here’s a link to abortion funds in every state,” before sharing a document that lists state-by-state funds.

the fact that we’re here again having to defend our bodies against a majority male vote is frustrating and heartbreaking. you know where we stand. abortion should be accessible to EVERYONE. here’s a link to abortion funds in every state https://t.co/OmfR7y6Ux3 — The Regrettes (@regrettesband) May 3, 2022

Rock band Garbage shared on Instagram a post reading: “You can’t ban abortions, only safe abortions,” alongside the caption “my heart breaks.”

Advertisement

Countless others have expressed dismay at the potential rollback.