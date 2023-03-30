Phoebe Bridgers on internet bullying: “People who claim to like my music, fucking bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year”

“I don’t have to sit here and be fucking grateful that that happened and that that’s a part of my job”

Phoebe Bridgers, one third of super-group Boygenius, has spoken out about internet bullying around the time of her father’s funeral late last year.

In an interview with them, boygenius’ Briders, alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, spoke about the pressures of fame, as well as the current anti-drag legistlation, which according to Bridgers is “actively trying to kill the coolest people” in the US.

As well as conversations about supporting the LGBTQ+ community through their music, Bridgers revealed the struggles that she faced late last year with online bullying after her father passed away.

“I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, fucking bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year.”

“I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me fucking dehumanize me and shame me and fucking bully me on the way to my dad’s wake,” she explains.

“It’s not like they didn’t know my dad just died,” she says. “A lot of the top comments [were] like, ‘Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?’” If you harass her with her face as your profile picture, “I fucking hate you, and I hope you grow the fuck up.”

Despite the online hate, she continued by saying that her bandmates are helping her understand that she can have boundaries:

“I don’t have to sit here and be fucking grateful that that happened and that that’s a part of my job,” she lets out. “It doesn’t have to be, and it wasn’t five years ago, so I appreciate being able to look at two other people and be like, this is dehumanizing abuse, horrible shit.”

Boygenius’ debut album the record set for release tomorrow (31 March).

For more information on how to listen, head to xboygeniusx.com.