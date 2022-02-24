Phoebe Bridgers reflects on guitar-smash outrage one year on: “At least the right people hate me”

Phoebe Bridgers has reflected on the outrage she accidentally incited by smashing her guitar at the end of her performance on Saturday Night Live, one year on from the incident.

Speaking to Billboard, Bridgers recalled her surprise at the reaction. “It’s pathetic and funny. No part of me thought it would piss anybody off,” she said. “I literally went to sleep and woke up and was like, ‘what the fuck?’ It’s just so stupid.”

She added that she was glad to have outraged the people that she did, saying: “at least the right people hate me. At least it’s not like I stepped on something that I didn’t mean to. I was just like, ‘Oh, good.’”

At the time, Bridgers did seem to revel in the pearl-clutching she had invoked. When David Crosby was asked by a fan what he thought of the performance, he responded simply: “Pathetic.” Bridgers herself then responded to Crosby’s comment with “little bitch.”

Bridgers also retweeted other jokes about the incident – such as Drew Gooden’s comment that: “There are millions of hungry kids out there who would have loved to eat that guitar. And now no one can eat it. I can’t stop crying.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Billboard, Bridgers was asked about her humorous presence on social media. She responded by criticising platforms such as Instagram and Twitter as a whole, but admitted that she does value the connection they bring.

“It’s weird because it’s all under the umbrella of capital. Some asshole owns Instagram, and people are making this totally unethical algorithm to torture kids,” she said.

“Twitter’s evil. It’s all evil. But it has been the only connector for at least two years, more so than ever. So I don’t know. Working under the constraints of the world that we live in, it’s important to me, and I like connecting with fans, and that’s my favourite thing about it by far.”