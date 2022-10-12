Pink Floyd catalogue sale reportedly hits a wall due to ‘infighting’

Pink Floyd’s $500 million catalogue sale is reportedly being delayed due to ‘infighting’ within the band.

The Financial Times reports that between band members disagreeing over tax and assets, and bassist Roger Waters’ claims that he is on a Ukrainian “kill list”, the auction process — which began sometime in May — has hit a wall.

The fact that Waters lives in the US while the other members are in the UK further complicates the negotiation process.

Advertisement

One bidder for the catalogue reportedly said the strained relationship between Waters and David Gilmour had “made it impossible” to come to an agreement, while another claimed they may never be able to close a deal, even if a buyer were chosen as the band “never need an excuse to disagree”.

Negotiating the deal had apparently been “as difficult as it is possible to be” and bidders have taken to calling the adviser handling the sale a “mediator”. Despite the drama though, bidders are still hoping to reach an agreement in the coming weeks as talks remain active. (via FT.com)

Those involved in the sale also noted that the recent streak of controversial comments by former member Waters have not helped matters.

Just last week, Waters claimed — in an explosive interview with Rolling Stone — that he is “on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government”, adding that the United States is “the most evil of all by a factor of at least 10 times.”

The rocker also received flak for calling the war in Ukraine “an unnecessary war”, saying “Russia should not have been encouraged to invade the Ukraine [sic] after they tried for 20 years to avoid it by suggesting diplomatic measures to western governments.”

His comments came after Pink Floyd members Gilmour and Nick Mason earlier this year released a surprise song in support of relief efforts in the Ukraine.

Advertisement

The sale of the band’s coveted music catalogue has been touted as one of the biggest music rights deals in history — right up there with Bruce Springsteen’s record breaking $550 million catalogue deal in 2021.