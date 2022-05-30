Pink Floyd join TikTok

Pink Floyd have joined short-form video platform TikTok. The band’s music is now available to use in the video creation app, and the band themselves will have a presence on the platform via their own account @pinkfloyd.

The band’s entire studio discography has been added to TikTok’s sounds library, meaning users will now be able to access the tracks in the creation of their own videos . Additionally, the band will “regularly” post unique video content on the platform, continuing their career-long tradition of melding psychedelic visuals with their music.

Their joining coincides with the 50th anniversary of the band entering the studio to begin recording their masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Check out their first post below, featuring Breathe (In The Air) from that same record.

“TikTok is a market leader in short-form video-based social networking, and is currently utilised by over 1 billion users,” the band says in a press release. “It’s [sic] global reach has seen it grow rapidly as a platform, and has subsquently [sic] launched the careers of many of its users. In joining the platform, Pink Floyd adds their name to a long, diverse list of notable acts whose music can also be accessed via the app.”

They conclude: “In giving the global platform access to their music, Pink Floyd encourages innovative film making through these unique mediums.”