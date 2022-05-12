Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on potential live shows: “I haven’t done one in such a long time, but who knows.”

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has recently spoke out on a potential return to live music in an interview about their charity single, Hey Hey Rise Up, in support of Ukraine.

The song, released back in April, was the band’s first release in 28 years, and sampled vocals from Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlynyuk. The track brought together Gilmour and Nick Mason with Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney. Notably, bassist Roger Waters was absent from the track, following years of conflict with the rest of the band.

In the interview, which took place on YouTube channel Britclip, Gilmour spoke of how he has a daughter-in-law from Ukraine, and described the ongoing war as “infuriating” and opened up on how he feels “powerless.”

Speaking on the ongoing conflict, Gilmour said, “The idea of Putin’s Russia invading on a peaceful nation.. It’s just absolutely infuriating.” He also discussed his view that conflict and discourse should be resolved through talking.

Towards the end of the clip, Gilmour spoke on the idea of getting back on stage, “We haven’t even thought about doing live shows, but I suppose it’s a possibility,” he stated. “I haven’t done one in such a long time, but who knows – I don’t know.”

Pink Floyd’s last tour was way back in 1994 in support of their record, The Division Bell. However, last year in an interview with Guitar Player, Gilmour even stated that a reunion and return to the stage would be “fakery” and confessed the band were broken up for good stating, “I’m done with it.”

Who knows what lies ahead, but seeing Gilmour back behind The Black Strat on stage could be huge for Floyd fans, even with this new iteration of the band.

You can check out the music video for Hey Hey Rise Up below: