Watch Polyphia dive into their diverse listening on Amoeba’s What’s in My Bag

Polyphia have revealed their favourite albums to listen to in a new video for Ameoba’s What’s in My Bag series.

The series, which lets artists roam around a record shop to pick up the albums they love, this time had progressive rockers Polyphia share their favourites.

To begin with, guitarist Scott LePage pulled out Maroon 5’s 2002 debut album Songs About Jane.

“My mum got me this CD – that was in fifth grade or something – and I memorised every song on that entire record,” he said. “I’m talking I could sing it from start to finish, and I listened to it for, like, a year and a half.”

His bandmates followed, with drummer Clay Aeschliman unveiling Coheed and Cambria’s 2003 album In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth 3. He explained: “My favourite band of all time – in fact, my whole sleeve is Coheed –” rolling up his sleeve to reveal the tattoos, he continued, “so, you could say I enjoy them.”

Bassist Clay Gober also revealed one of his top picks – Megadeth’s 1992 album Countdown to Extinction:

“I’ve always been an underdog guy, I guess you could say, so the Dave Mustaine story always resonated with me. And I got really into this record over the pandemic.”

Guitarist Tim Henson uncovered Just Another Band From L.A. as one of his favourites – an album released by The Mothers of Invention in 1972.

“My dad showed this to me– early memories, maybe like five or six – but he would play this in the car,” he said.

But a more surprising couple of picks were from Aeschliman, who chose Bach’s The Goldberg Variations along with Agatha Christie’s novel And Then There Were None as contenders.

He claimed Bach reminded him of his early piano lessons, wishing he’d “stuck in and gotten good” while admitting he listens to it “every night as I go to bed.”

He continued with Christie’s book: “[It’s] a great mystery novel…It was the first book I read from start to finish, I think.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, books can be good!’”