Queen’s Roger Taylor on the band’s difficulty writing new music: “Brian suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why”

In a recent interview, Queen star Roger Taylor opened up about the band’s struggle to write new music with Adam Lambert, claiming guitarist Brian May “suddenly lost interest” during the process.

After first debuting and finding fame with original vocalist, Freddie Mercury over half a century ago, the members revived the band in 2011 with American Idol vocalist Adam Lambert taking to the forefront of the stage.

Now, working with the new frontman during their tour for their 2020 release, Live Around The World, the band have opened up about the difficulty they faced when it comes to writing new material.

Advertisement

In an interview with Mojo magazine, Taylor discussed how members began to feel downtrodden during the writing process. “We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired.” the drummer reflected. “We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyrics felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe.”

He further discussed how, whilst all the members were finding difficulty throughout the process, he was most taken aback by guitarist, Brian May’s attitude towards the new track, stating “Brian suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why.”

“It was a song that we’d tried to adapt that had come from a friend.” He later admits “It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn’t crack it… We couldn’t get there.”

During the interview, the drummer later claims these attitudes come as a result of creative differences and stresses that arise when living life on the road.

As for the future of the band, the members are still confident that they will continue writing new music and even hope the track will be completed and released one day, with Taylor adding that, in spite of its issues, it was still “pretty damn good”.