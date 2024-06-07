“The most radical animal sculpture trail yet”: 50 giant rat sculptures will appear in Hull to honour Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson

50 giant rat sculptures are set to appear in Hull in tribute to late Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson.

Each statue is six feet tall and will appear on an art trail across East Yorkshire and Hull – the city where Ronson was born in 1946.

Although the choice of animal might have seemed unusual when Ronson was perhaps best known as David Bowie‘s lead guitarist in the Spiders From Mars, but the sculptures are a nod to his first band, The Rats, which he joined in 1966. Ronson went on to perform on some of Bowie’s seminal albums, such as 1972’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and 1973’s Aladdin Sane.

He also worked with other rock greats including such as Lou Reed, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and more. Ronson died in 1993 from liver cancer at the age of 46.

The exhibit, titled ‘The Mischief Of Rats’, will be installed in April 2025 and will be open to the public from May until August. In September, the sculptures will then be auctioned off with the aim of raising up to £250,000 for the local charity The Daisy Appeal.

“This is the most radical animal sculpture trail yet,” project director Rick Welton told the BBC. “[It] will raise much needed funds to support the vital work of the Castle Hill Hospital based charity, The Daisy Appeal, which helps advanced and detailed detection of cancer, heart disease and dementia through highly advanced PET-CT scanning techniques.”

Artists will be invited to submit designs for each rat sculpture later this year.