Tom Morello knocked off stage by security at Rage Against The Machine concert

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by a security guard during the band’s Toronto concert last Saturday (23 July).

The incident occurred while the band was performing their closing song Killing in the Name. According to a fan-taken video, the security guard was attempting to tackle an unruly fan who’d snuck onto the stage when he made contact with the guitarist instead, knocking him (partially) into the pit.

RATM vocalist Zack de la Rocha — who was seated due to a recent foot injury — paused the show when he realised the situation, telling the band “hold up, hold up, hold up” as he waited to check if Morello was alright.

Thankfully, the guitarist was not injured and eventually got back onstage with the help of the crew. The band then restarted Killing in the Name again from the top, but not before de la Rocha had some words to say to fans who might be thinking of pulling the same stunt.

“Whoever the fuck gets wise like that, don’t try that shit again. Do not try that shit again,” the frontman warned. “Sorry, we’re cool, we love y’all, but don’t do that!”

Rage Against the Machine recently reunited for their first concert in 11 years on their pandemic-postponed Public Service Announcement tour.

With their first show taking place in Wisconsin, where abortion is currently banned following the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn the ruling of Roe V. Wade, the band made sure to send a pointed message to the courts during their set.

“Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level,” a message on the giant screen behind the band reads. “Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers. Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers. Abort the Supreme Court.”