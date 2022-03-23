Red Hot Chili Peppers to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It has been announced that the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Marking their four decades of music, the unveiling is scheduled for Thursday, 31 March at 11:30 AM.

The band will receive the 2,717th star on the Walk of Fame, which will be located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, next to TV producer Harry Friedman’s star, and adjacent to Amoeba Records.

The star will be unveiled by Parliament-Funkadelic’s George Clinton, who also produced the band’s second album in 1985, Freaky Styley. Woody Harrelson, Bob Forrest, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Nicole Mihalka will also attend.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez announced the upcoming honor on behalf of the band:

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The long-awaited announcement comes after the band made their return this year with new singles such as Black Summer and Poster Child, ultimately leading up to the release of their new album Ultimate Love which is due for release on 1 April 2022.

The band will then embark on a world tour, accompanied by a series of musical guests, such as the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, Thundercat and many more.

The release of their new album also marks the return of John Frusciante, who first joined the band in 1988, and played on some of the Chili Peppers’ most successful albums such as Californication and By the Way.