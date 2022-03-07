You can now play the fictional video game from the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Californication music video

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1999 hit single, Californication, has been turned into a game by Spanish developer Miquel Camps Orteza.

The game is based on the official video for the title track of the band’s seventh album, Californication, which is set inside a fictitious video game – now, thanks to one hardcore fan, that game is a reality.

Orteza, who challenged himself to create the game in just two days, said on his website that he “wanted to play that game so bad” and hadn’t seen anyone else attempt to make it.

“I have selected some epic moments from the video and turned [them] into 7 levels, each one with different game mechanics,” Orteza said in a description of the game. Levels include one where you can snowboard, and another that takes you across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge in a car.

Californication (the video game) is free to download on Windows and Mac operating systems, though Orteza says he is now working on a version for Android.

Sadly, the game doesn’t include any music due to legal reasons. Instead, there are in-game buttons with YouTube links that play the official song and covers for accompanied playing.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently shared their new song, Poster Child, which is the second single off their upcoming album with an accompanying music video. The track follows “Black Summer”, their first release since guitarist John Frusciante returned in 2019.

Titled Unlimited Love, the album will be out on April 1 via Warner Records.

Check out Californication (the video game) here.