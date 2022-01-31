Red Hot Chili Peppers tease new music: “’We been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased their return, posting a short snippet of new music.

On Instagram, the band posted a short animation of their logo. It’s soundtracked to a clean, slightly modulated guitar part that sounds like it’s the result of John Frusciante’s return to the band.

While the band’s own Instagram post had no commentary, the version posted by bassist Flea was captioned: “We been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free.”

In October of last year, drummer Chad smith revealed that a new album written with Frusciante – who returned to the Chili Peppers in 2019, replacing Josh Klinghoffer – was “almost done.”

He added of the upcoming project: “John hasn’t been in our group in ten years. That’s a long time. So of course it’s going to sound different, but it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there.”

There’s no official word on whether this teaser is for a new album or single, or when we could expect one to arrive.