Red Hot Chili Peppers step in for Foo Fighters at New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers will replace Foo Fighters at the upcoming New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival this year, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be filling in for the band during this difficult time, headlining the festival on May 1. The band are currently on tour for the release of their new record, Unlimited Love, which includes the return of guitarist John Frusciante who left the band in 2009.

The band were also recently awarded a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood due to their long, esteemed career in the world of music.

The festival hosts a mighty line-up and is co-headlined by Stevie Nicks and The Who. It will also showcase performances from the likes of Lionel Richie, Jason Isbell, Norah Jones and Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

Hawkins passed away at the end of March this year, and subsequently all further tour dates scheduled for the Foo Fighters were cancelled.

The news was broke via a statement from the band on their social media on March 26:

Chili Peppers’ Drummer, Chad Smith, paid tribute to Hawkins by putting the fellow drummer’s name in an eagle on his bass drum. He later spoke about his friend earlier this month on The Howard Stern Show where he said, “I loved Taylor. He was one of my best friends. We’re still so shocked and saddened by his passing.”

This will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first time at the festival since 2016, and you can get tickets here.