Red Hot Chilli Peppers announce surprise new album out this October: “Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being”

Red Hot Chili Peppers have surprised fans with the announcement of a second new album in 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.

Set to arrive on 14 October, the album will once again be produced by Rick Rubin, and features the classic RHCP line-up of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante.

Speaking about their upcoming release, the band said in a statement: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”

“Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream.”

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed.”

“Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.”

The band first revealed the surprise follow-up to their twelfth studio album Unlimited Love during their Denver show, the first of the North American leg of their tour.

“Even though we put an album out four months ago, we have a brand new double album stacked to the brim,” Flea announced to the excitement of fans. “That’s two double fucking albums.”

