Rex Brown says Pantera aren’t reforming for themselves, but “for the name and the brand”

Bassist Rex Brown has explained why Pantera believe now is the right time to reform, stating that they’re not doing it for themselves, but “for the name and the brand Pantera”.

Pantera have been touring – with more dates ahead – with a reformed lineup consisting of Brown and fellow original member Philip Anselmo on vocals, plus Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante on drums.

The new lineup was reportedly approved by the estates of Pantera founders drummer Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell, who both sadly died in 2018 and 2004, respectively.

Speaking to American Musical Supply, Brown says (via Blabbermouth): “This is another band. It’s hard to fill the shoes of the brothers. At the same time, this has become a really tight unit. And Zakk just puts the extra… Dime was a very unique guitar player, and he was my best friend, and it’s good to see those boys up on the screens and with us. And that’s what this is about tonight, for me.”

He adds, “There’s many ways that we wanna keep this legacy alive, ‘cause the music is still played all over. We have a whole new generation of fans that probably wouldn’t have heard this stuff if we weren’t out here playing these shows.

“And so, that generation of fans – let’s say the 15-to-18-year-old kids that come out – they’ll shortly have children, and that keeps that new generation alive. And Phillip even says it in the set, the parents of the ‘90s, which I’m a parent of the ‘90s, it’s a very important statement in the set because it’s about the gratitude.”

Brown concludes, “We’re not doing this for ourselves; we’re doing it for the name and the brand Pantera. And by God, this music needs to be heard again.”

