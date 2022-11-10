Richie Sambora says he and Bon Jovi are “talking a bit” about a reunion

Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi has hinted that a reunion may be in the works as the band members are “talking a bit” about the idea.

Sambora, who left the band on good terms in 2013 and even joined them for their Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2018, told Metro that there was a “possibility” he could reunite with the band at next year’s Glastonbury festival. Speaking to the outlet at the MITS Awards in London, Sambora admitted that the band were currently “talking a bit”, though he did not elaborate further on the idea of the reunion.

The lineup for Glastonbury has not yet been announced.

Sambora recounted his experience playing with Dolly Parton at his first ever appearance of the festival, sharing, “It was the first time I played Glastonbury but just playing with her was just tremendous. She’s a friend through other friends and she covered one of my songs.”

“Yes it is, she’s a sweetheart and she’s that good. Consummate professional and she’s still here, what a legacy. Amazing.”

Bon Jovi most recently released their 15th studio album 2020 in October of 2020. The album was preceded by the singles Unbroken, Limitless, American Reckoning and Do What You Can. Notably, American Reckoning was written as a protest song in response to the police murder of George Floyd and Do What You Can was inspired by singer Jon Bon Jovi’s philanthropic work at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in New Jersey in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both songs were later additions to the album’s tracklist as the album was initially intended to be released in March that year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Original Bon Jovi bassist and founding member Alec John Such also passed away earlier this year in June. Such left the band in 1994 but was also present for their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, and appeared on the group’s self-titled debut in 1984, as well as 7800° Fahrenheit in 1985, Slippery When Wet in 1986, New Jersey in 1988 and 1992’s Keep the Faith.