Ringo Starr on the Beatles: “We didn’t get along, but it didn’t get in the way of the music no matter how bad the row was”

Ringo Starr has reflected on the relationship dynamics of The Beatles, sharing that despite their many arguments over the years, they never let tensions get in the way of the music.

With the seismic effects of Beatlemania and the whole world eager to know your next move, it’s no surprise that the Fab Four didn’t always get on under such pressure.

Speaking to Dan Rather for AXS TV, Starr recalls (via NME), “No no, we didn’t get along. We were four guys, we had rows. It never got in the way of the music no matter how bad the row was. Once the count in, we all gave our best. And that was a little later too which I think is a natural thing, you know?”

Interestingly, among their up-and-down relationships, Starr says Paul McCartney helped the band to crack on with work. He adds, “Suddenly, we’ve got lives and I’ve got children. The effort that we put in, ‘cause we worked really hard, was starting to pale a little.

“We always thank Paul to this day. Because of Paul, who was the workaholic of our band, we made a lot more records than John and I would’ve made, say. We liked to sit around a little more and then Paul would call ‘Alright lads’, and we’d go in.”

Despite their disagreements, Starr ultimately still felt grateful to make music with friends: “The time we met Elvis, I really thought, ‘how sad he’s on his own’. He had all those people around but he was on his own. I had three great mates.”

You can watch the interview below:

Last year, The Beatles released a new song titled Now And Then. The track featured contributions from all four Beatles, and was brought to life with a little help from AI. The technology was used to clean up an original demo recorded by Lennon from 1977.