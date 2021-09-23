Delta 5 singer and guitarist Julz Sale has died

Julz Sale, founding guitarist and singer of post-punk band Delta 5 has died.

The news was shared by record label Rough Trade, where Sale worked following Delta 5’s disbandment in 1981.

Can you hear those people behind me?

Looking at your feelings inside me

Listen to the distance between us

Why don't you mind your own business? We are very sad to learn of the passing of Julz Sale, Delta 5 founding member and former employee of the Rough Trade label. RIP x pic.twitter.com/zBE8l34TZF — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) September 22, 2021

“We are very sad to learn of the passing of Julz Sale, Delta 5 founding member and former employee of the Rough Trade label,” the brand wrote on social media.

Sale founded Delta 5 in 1979, alongside Ros Allen and Bethan Peters. Drummer Kelvin Knight would soon join. Their debut single, released in 1979, Mind Your Own Business, became their best-known hit and persisted in pop culture long after they broke up. The band released only one album, 1981’s See The Whirl.

Julz Sale's contribution to punk, post-punk and music at large will be felt forever. we are gutted by the news of her passing. she was a delight to know and will be missed immensely. we encourage each of you to listen to Delta 5 for the remainder of the week and/or month. RIP x — Kill Rock Stars (@killrockstars) September 22, 2021

US Label Kill Rock Stars, which released a number of Delta 5’s recordings, also paid tribute on social media. “Julz Sale’s contribution to punk, post-punk and music at large will be felt forever. We are gutted by the news of her passing. She was a delight to know and will be missed immensely.

“We encourage each of you to listen to Delta 5 for the remainder of the week and/or month.”