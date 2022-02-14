Robert Fripp and Toyah are Too Drunk To Funk in new Dead Kennedys cover

King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah have fired out their latest Sunday Lunch cover video, tackling the classic Dead Kennedys tune, Too Drunk To Fuck.

The episode comes as a special for Valentine’s Day and renames the track Too Drunk To Funk. It was once again uploaded to Toyah’s YouTube account.

“The ever so daring duo crank it up a notch this week,” the couple captioned the post. “So much so we have NO WORDS to describe this one / HAPPY VALENTINES – FROM TOYAH AND ROBERT”

Watch it below:

The episode follows last week’s where the Kitchen duo covered Billy Idol’s White Wedding.

In other King Crimson news, a documentary on the legendary progressive rock band is set to premiere at this year’s SXSW in March. The feature is directed by Toby Amies.

“We have been approached by various broadcasters, but felt that the ‘standard talking head’ format was becoming increasingly cookie cutter and uncreative,” King Crimson manager David Singleton told Rolling Stone in a statement.

“We therefore approached Toby Amies, an independent filmmaker, and asked him to make an original music documentary, to reimagine the format, and gave him complete creative freedom to do so. So the film is really sanctioned by the band only in as much as they set the ball rolling and gave Toby the access and interviews he requested. Thereafter they happily ceded all creative control.”

See the trailer below

On Thursday (9 February) Ian McDonald, a founding member of King Crimson and Foreigner, was reported to have passed away at 75. His death was confirmed in a press release saying he “passed away peacefully” his home in New York City, surrounded by his family.