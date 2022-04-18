Robert Fripp and Toyah get spicy with cover of Michael Jackson and Slash’s Give in to Me

Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox returned yesterday (17 April) for their Sunday Lunch series to cover Give in to Me, the 1991 hit collab between Michael Jackson and guitar legend Slash.

In the video, the two shared their passionate take on the power ballad, and, as part of their weekly display, covered their kitchen cabinets with a sweet handwritten message, which said “Fripps My Slash” this time round.

Fripp played the role of Slash to Toyah’s Michael Jackson by donning the rocker’s full ensemble – peep the iconic hairdo, shades, and top hat – while Toyah finished off the look by presenting him with a cigarette.

Advertisement

She also captioned the video: “For the 5th time this year, here at Team ‘Toyah and Robert’ – we are lost for words!”

Check out Fripp and Toyah’s rendition of Give in to Me below:

The pair’s popular Sunday Lunch series has heard them cover a range of classic hits, including Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding to the delight of fans.

Meanwhile, a new documentary on King Crimson, In the Court of the Crimson King – named after the pioneering progressive rock band’s debut album – premiered last month (14 March) at the 2022 SXSW film festival.

Originally announced back in 2019, the Toby Amies-directed feature includes in-depth interviews with Fripp, as well as an array of ex-members, and is said to be “a dark, comic film for anyone who wonders whether it is worth sacrificing everything for just a single moment of transcendence”.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Slash also said that new music is coming from Guns N’ Roses. The band’s last record, Chinese Democracy, was released in 2008 and featured frontman Axl Rose as far as original members go.