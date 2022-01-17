Robert Fripp and Toyah kickstart 2022 with a spicy cover of Teenage Kicks by The Undertones

King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah are back with their first Sunday Lunch episode of 2022, covering Teenage Kicks from The Undertones.

Taking place once again in the familiar kitchen setting of Sunday Lunch videos past, the performance stars Fripp – armed with a Gibson Les Paul, mohawk hairdo and dressed in war paint – and Toyah with a box of Kleenex as a prop.

“What a year 2021 was, let’s kick start 2022 as we mean to carry on,” wrote the video’s description. “Direct from the most famous kitchen of lockdown – this is a version of Teenage Kicks you won’t forget!”

Last December, a cryptic social media post from Fripp had fans wondering if King Crimson have decided to end after completing the final date of their Music Is Our Friend tour in Japan.

“[King Crimson’s] final note of Starless, the last note of this Completion Tour in Japan, moved from sound to silence at 21.04,” wrote the musician in his tweet, which was accompanied by a photo of the band onstage at Tokyo’s Bunkamura Orchard Hall.

Onstage at 18.40, doors held for 10' to allow the audience to enter. A full house.

The first set: one hour and three minutes. Overall length: 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Longtime bassist Tony Levin blogged about the final concert of the tour, calling it “quite possibly the final King Crimson concert” in his detailed write-up.

“Great people, all hard workers who make our shows possible,” Levin wrote. “And now we’re saying goodbye until the winds of fate bring us together again.”

Despite releasing no new studio albums, King Crimson’s three-drummer iteration has been the band’s longest-running line-up to date, being active since 2013.