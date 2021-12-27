Robert Fripp and Toyah look back on the best Sunday Lunch videos of 2021

Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox have prepared a special three-part episode of Sunday Lunch to wrap up 2021, taking a look back at the greatest moments of the internet cover series which has kept fans entertained year-round.

The first episode of Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch: Most Wanted dropped yesterday (26 December) on Toyah’s YouTube Channel. The couple captioned the video: “Part one of a three-part series taking a look at the Most Wanted Sunday Lunch videos of the last year!”

Fripp and Toyah first began uploading humorous videos in 2020, amid lockdown measures for COVID-19 happening around the world.

“Performers have a responsibility to perform and at this particular time to keep people’s spirits up,” Fripp said of the series during an interview with Rolling Stone back in March.

He added: “This is a very English cultural tradition. Essentially, when things are really bad in England, what you do is begin laughing and do silly things. A good reference point is the Ministry of Silly Walks on Monty Python. Now it’s, ‘Robert puts on a tutu and dances to Swan Lake at the river’s edge with his wife.’”