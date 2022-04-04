Robert Fripp and Toyah share a laid-back cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Can’t Stop

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox returned yesterday (3 April) with a new cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Can’t Stop for their Sunday Lunch series.

READ MORE: Robert Fripp and Toyah say no to war in rousing Edwin Starr cover

In the video, the pair put their usual cheery spin on the 2003 rock classic and furnished their cabinets with a customary handwritten message, which read “Red Hot Fripp-A-Licious.”

Toyah captioned the video: “This week Toyah and Robert are RED HOT!!!”

Advertisement

Check out Fripp and Toyah’s rendition of Can’t Stop below:

The two’s popular Sunday Lunch series has heard them cover a range of classic hits since 2020, including Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding.

Last month (14 March), a new documentary on King Crimson, In the Court of the Crimson King – named after the pioneering progressive rock band’s debut album – premiered at the 2022 SXSW film festival. Originally announced back in 2019, the Toby Amies-directed feature includes in-depth interviews with Fripp, as well as an array of ex-members, and is self-described as “a dark, comic film for anyone who wonders whether it is worth sacrificing everything for just a single moment of transcendence”.

Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chili Peppers recently released their latest album, Unlimited Love, on 1 April via Warner Records. The band is set to begin a global tour in June this year after John Frusciante’s return in 2019 following a decade-long hiatus.