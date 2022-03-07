Fripp and Toyah show support for Ukraine with cover of Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World

Yesterday (6 March), King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox returned with a banging cover of Rockin’ in the Free World, Neil Young’s 1989 rock hit.

In this week’s video, the couple expressed support for the war-torn country with a handwritten message on their cabinets, which read “A Free World For All is the Dog’s Bollocks.”

Fripp also wore a blue vest and yellow tie, a clear nod to the colours of Ukraine. Toyah captioned the video with a brief statement: “Enough said.”

Check out the Kitchen duo’s rendition of Rockin’ in the Free World below:

Last week, the pair posted a passionate cover of Cult of Personality, Living Colour’s politically-minded anthem, as a tribute to Ukraine. The video came just a day after their Sunday Lunch cover of the Black Keys’ track Lonely Boy.

Fripp and Toyah’s popular Sunday Lunch Youtube series has heard the pair cover classic rock and metal hits such as Metallica’s Enter Sandman, Scorpions’ Rock You Like a Hurricane, Motorhead’s Ace of Spades and The Velvet Underground’s Venus in Furs. More recently, they offered up a dynamic rendition of Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings.

In other King Crimson news, the legendary progressive rock group are the subject of a new documentary, In the Court of the Crimson King – named after their debut – that will premiere at the 2022 SXSW film festival this spring. The documentary will include in-depth interviews with Fripp as well as many ex-members, charting the history of the band’s line-up.