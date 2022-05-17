Robert Fripp and Toyah take on Garbage’s I Think I’m Paranoid for Sunday Lunch

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Wilcox have taken on Garbage’s 1998 hit single I Think I’m Paranoid on their latest Sunday Lunch cover.

Fripp is noticeably dapper in the video, choosing a brightly coloured vest to match the season while Toyah has opted for a gold leaf covering this time around.

The couple’s customary cabinet signs have been changed from last week’s more serious message to “G we ❤️ U” and “I Think I’m Fripp’d” for this week’s video, which also comes with a blooper reel of the couple.

The pair’s popular Sunday Lunch series has seen them cover Michael Jackson and Slash’s Give In To Me, Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding among other fan-favourite hits.

Just last week, they dedicated a cover of The Cranberries’ anti-war anthem Zombie “to children in danger everywhere”, which was released in 1994 following the killing of two children in the Cheshire town of Warrington after the Provisional Irish Republican Army planted explosives in a litter bin.

Fripp recently made headlines when commenting on a lawsuit from King Crimson mechanical rights holder Declan Colgan Music Ltd over underpayment of royalties for a King Crimson sample used in Kanye West’s 2010 hit single Power.

“There is a longer story to be told,” Fripp wrote on his Facebook account at the time, “and likely to astound innocents and decent, ordinary people who believe that one is paid equitably for their work, and on the appointed payday.”