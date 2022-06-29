Robert Fripp and Toyah are going on the road with the Sunday Lunch Tour 2023

King Crimson frontman Robert Fripp will hit the road with wife Toyah Wilcox in 2023 as they bring their Sunday Lunch cover series out from their kitchen to a live stage.

The couple announced the Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch Tour 2023 on Twitter, promising to reveal venues and ticketing details soon. The pair’s weekly Sunday Lunch cover series has become a mainstay has heard them take on a number of classic hits, including Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding.

Fripp and Toyah have also announced an official T-shirt (and other merch) from the Toyah and Robert online store.

We are very excited to announce TOYAH AND ROBERT’S SUNDAY LUNCH TOUR 2023. Venues & box office details to come. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/zYZG5SrA3o — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) June 28, 2022

In a May interview with The Guardian, Toyah opened up about the couple’s relationship, sharing that Fripp had not seen her as more than a homemaker before lockdown began and the couple started up their series: “For the first 30 years of our marriage Robert never saw what I did beyond the home environment.”

“It’s since lockdown – during which I’ve released an album and created our Sunday Lunch YouTube videos – that he has realised just what I do. Getting him involved with the videos was an experience. He has a reputation for being stubborn, but over the years has become kinder and more fun.”

Toyah will also release her upcoming single, a cover of Grace Jones’ classic Slave to The Rhythm, on 1 August. Toyah has an intimate connection with the Darlow, Trevor Horn, Bruce Woolley and Stephen Lipson-written track, having originally sung on the demo that was rejected by Frankie Goes To Hollywood before it was picked up by Jones.

”It sounds amazing, totally different to Grace Jones’ iconic and perfect original,” Toyah has said of her single.

“My version will surprise all, it has a connection to the words that suddenly revealed itself as soon as I put the main vocal down and Fripp played. The three of us really are a great musical team, we are very excited.”