Robert Fripp and Toyah cover Queens of the Stone Age’s No One Knows on this week’s Sunday Lunch

King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox have covered Queens of the Stone Age‘s No One Knows on the latest edition of their Sunday Lunch cover series.

READ MORE: Bonnie Raitt says Prince sampled her slide guitar slide for his hit Cream

“My wife is having a kitchen jog,” Fripp says as he starts up the guitar riff for the instantly recognisable single from Queens of the Stone Age’s 2002 album Songs for the Deaf.

They’ve put a little spin on the single’s title for their cover, calling it I Don’t Know Why presumably as a rejoinder for the statement posed by No One Knows.

Advertisement

As is their custom, the handwritten message left on Fripp and Toya’s kitchen cabinet has been updated for this cover with the proclamation “Fripp’s my Stoneage King”.

The pair’s popular Sunday Lunch series has seen them cover Michael Jackson and Slash’s Give In To Me, Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding among other fan-favourite hits.

A new documentary on King Crimson, In the Court of the Crimson King – named after the pioneering progressive rock band’s debut album – premiered at this year’s SXSW film festival in March.

The documentary features in-depth interviews with co-founder Fripp as well as former members of the band, and is described as “a dark, comic film for anyone who wonders whether it is worth sacrificing everything for just a single moment of transcendence”.

Fripp recently made headlines when commenting on lawsuit from King Crimson mechanical rights holder Declan Colgan Music Ltd over underpayment of royalties for a King Crimson sample used in Kanye West’s 2010 hit single Power. “There is a longer story to be told,” Fripp wrote on his Facebook account, “and likely to astound innocents and decent, ordinary people who believe that one is paid equitably for their work, and on the appointed payday.”