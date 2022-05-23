Robert Fripp and Toyah are angels and weirdos in Sunday Lunch cover of Radiohead’s Creep

Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox returned yesterday (22 May) with a new cover of Creep, Radiohead’s 1992 debut single.

In typical Fripp and Toyah fashion, the pair shared a stripped-down take on the track, and, as part of their weekly display, showcased a handwritten message on their cabinets, which read “Fripp’s A Creep” this time around.

Fripp was dressed in a matching red vest and tie for this week’s Sunday Lunch while Toyah opted for a spare bubble wrap cover-up much like last week’s gold leaf get-up.

She also captioned the video with a nod to the classic hit: “Toyah & Robert are just like angels and weirdos this Sunday. This week’s lunch is so very special and might just not belong here.”

Check out the couple’s rendition of Creep below:

Fripp and Toyah’s popular Sunday Lunch series has heard them cover a number of rock hits, including Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding, keeping fans entertained since 2020.

Meanwhile, Radiohead offshoot The Smile – consisting original members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood – recently released their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, earlier this month (13 May).