Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox explode in cover of RATM’s Killing In The Name Of

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox returned yesterday for a fresh instalment of their Sunday Lunch series, with a sizzling rendition of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name Of.

Backed by a hand-painted sign that says “The first revolution is when u change your mind” — a quote by American poet and musician Gil Scott Heron — , Fripp offers an impressive delivery of Tom Morello’s iconic guitar riff while Toyah showed off her powerhouse vocals, smearing red paint over her arms and torso as she sings.

The passionate performance ends with the song’s classic line “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me.”

Watch Fripp and Toyah cover Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name Of below.

It’s not the first time in recent months that Robert and Toyah have gone political with their Sunday Lunch performance. The couple previously covered Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World and Edwin Starr’s anti-war anthem War to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Beginning in 2020 at the height of the pandemic lockdowns, the duo’s popular Sunday Lunch series has heard them take on a number of classic hits, including Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Toyah talked about the couple’s relationship, sharing that Fripp had not seen her as more than a homemaker before lockdown began and the couple started up their series: “For the first 30 years of our marriage Robert never saw what I did beyond the home environment.”

“It’s since lockdown – during which I’ve released an album and created our Sunday Lunch YouTube videos – that he has realised just what I do. Getting him involved with the videos was an experience. He has a reputation for being stubborn, but over the years has become kinder and more fun.”