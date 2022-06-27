Robert Fripp and Toyah’s Sunday Lunch cover of Foo Fighters’s All My Life is a wild and colourful affair

Robert Fripp and Toyah share their colourful take on Foo Fighters’s All My Life in the latest episode of their weekly Sunday Lunch cover series.

This week’s cover sees a gold-leaf covered Toyah squirting different colours of paint onto her chest as she sings to the 2002 Foo Fighters hit, all while Robert strums his acoustic to the beat of the song by her side.

“This week we get a painting lesson from Toyah…. Nothing more to say!!” wrote the couple in the video’s caption. Watch it below:

In typical Sunday Lunch fashion, a hand-painted “Fripp’s Ma Guru” poster adorns the wall of the musical duo’s kitchen; fans of the design — and the sentiment — can purchase the official T-shirt (and other merch) from Toyah and Robert’s online store.

Beginning in 2020 at the height of the pandemic lockdowns, the couple’s popular Sunday Lunch series has heard them take on a number of classic hits, including Neil Young’s Rockin’ in the Free World, Black Keys’ Lonely Boy, Smashing Pumpkins’ Bullet with Butterfly Wings and Billy Idol’s White Wedding.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Toyah opened up about the couple’s relationship, sharing that Fripp had not seen her as more than a homemaker before lockdown began and the couple started up their series: “For the first 30 years of our marriage Robert never saw what I did beyond the home environment.”

“It’s since lockdown – during which I’ve released an album and created our Sunday Lunch YouTube videos – that he has realised just what I do. Getting him involved with the videos was an experience. He has a reputation for being stubborn, but over the years has become kinder and more fun.”