Robin Trower forced to cancel North America tour due to impending surgery: “I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life”

After a six-year break, fans rejoiced when Robin Trower announced that he would be hitting the road once again. However, the excitement was short lived.

Last week, Trower knocked out gigs in London, Gateshead, and Holmfirth. But he’s since announced that he will have to cancel his scheduled North American tour this autumn.

In a post on Facebook, the rocker has apologised for his decision to cancel the tour, and explained his reasoning. “It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfil the upcoming tour of the USA in September/October,” the 79-year-old guitarist writes.

“I have struggled with health issues for some time now. Following my latest stay in hospital a few weeks ago, my doctor advised me that the only possible way for an effective long-term solution is to undertake a major operation as soon as possible.

“I am currently awaiting confirmation of that date. I have also been advised that the recovery time to 100% full fitness could take a while. This makes committing to a fixed touring period in the near future impossible. I have struggled with this decision but realise I cannot continue touring at this time.

It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfil the upcoming tour of the USA in… Posted by Robin Trower on Monday, June 3, 2024

Trower’s return has been long awaited, so the guitarist assures fans he will strive to book in another tour soon. “I know that you will be as disappointed as I am, but I am very hopeful that this procedure will give me a new lease of life and I can return to doing what I love the most- playing live ASAP,” he asserts. “I look forward to catching up with you all as soon as I am able.”

Although Trower has taken a step back from touring in recent years, he has consistently released music since ’73. His 27th solo record, Joyful Sky, dropped just last year.