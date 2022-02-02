Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 nominees: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Rage Against The Machine and more

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed its nominee list for 2022, and it’s a diverse mix of hip hop, country, rock and metal.

The 17 nominations can include artists who released their debut record no later than 1996. Notably, Eminem is landing on the list in his first year of eligibility, having released his first record Infinite in 1996.

Other first-time nominees on the list – although the amount of time they have been eligible for varies – include A Tribe Called Quest, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick and MC5 are all returning to the nominations list, having missed out on induction in previous years.

The full list is below.

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

Devo

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick