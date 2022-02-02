Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 nominees: Dolly Parton, Eminem, Rage Against The Machine and more

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed its nominee list for 2022, and it’s a diverse mix of hip hop, country, rock and metal.
- READ MORE: Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame CEO denies the Hall deliberately snubs metal: “We celebrate all forms of rock and roll”
The 17 nominations can include artists who released their debut record no later than 1996. Notably, Eminem is landing on the list in his first year of eligibility, having released his first record Infinite in 1996.
Other first-time nominees on the list – although the amount of time they have been eligible for varies – include A Tribe Called Quest, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.
New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick and MC5 are all returning to the nominations list, having missed out on induction in previous years.
The full list is below.
Beck
Pat Benatar
Kate Bush
Devo
Duran Duran
Eminem
Eurythmics
Judas Priest
Fela Kuti
MC5
New York Dolls
Dolly Parton
Rage Against The Machine
Lionel Richie
Carly Simon
A Tribe Called Quest
Dionne Warwick