This rock band’s latest vinyl record also works as an effects pedal

Pedal geeks and vinyl aficionados unite, for the world’s first-ever vinyl record slash guitar effects pedal is now out in the wild.

The mind boggling creation is the product of a collaboration between Romanus Records, A.D.D. Pedals, and Indianapolis rock outfit Brother O Brother, who recently announced that their new album Skin Walker will be released as a limited-edition vinyl record which also doubles up as a guitar pedal.

That’s right, the disc itself is a literal effects pedal you can plug your guitar into.

While all this might sound really confusing, the principle behind it is simple: Just think of an extra-thick vinyl record that houses the necessary electronics of the effect pedal on the inside.

Each album comes in a set of two special vinyls — one of which can be used as an overdrive/ boost pedal with switchable channels while the other one doubles as a delay pedal with four different delay modes. Controls are mounted in the centre of the vinyl records where the labels are.

Also, since the records are really thick, you’d require a turntable with vertical angle tracking (VTA) to play them.

As cool as they may be, the guitar pedal LP is limited to a mere 35 units. It will be sold exclusively in the US, though Romanus says that an international pedal release will happen further down the road.

Brother O’ Brother’s Skin Walker is also up for pre-order now, and is available on a variety of non-pedal vinyl editions, including splatter, tri colours, and glow in the dark sand-filled vinyl.

Check out the vinyl-pedal in action below.