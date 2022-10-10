Roger Waters says he’s not interested in “loud rock ‘n’ roll”: “I couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen”

Roger Waters has broken his streak of controversial opinions on global conflicts to instead recently opine about his lack of interest in “loud rock ‘n’ roll” and what he thinks of artists such as AC/DC and Eddie Van Halen.

The Pink Floyd co-founder was speaking during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he admitted to being “not very up on rock history.”

“I’m not very interested in most popular music,” said Waters. “I mean, there are certain people that I’m great fans of: mainly the writers, the singer-songwriters, you know. So, [Bob] Dylan and Neil Young. But I won’t start a long list, because I probably could, but it’s that end of the spectrum that I’m more interested in.”

The rocker went on to explain that he’s “not really interested in loud rock ‘n’ roll — which some people are and they love it, but I couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen or any of that stuff.”

“It’s just, who? I don’t go, ‘Who?’ because obviously I know the name. And I’m sure Eddie’s brilliant and a great guitar player and wonderful. It just doesn’t interest me,” he added.

“But ‘Look out, Mama, there’s a white boat coming up the river.’ What was that called? ‘Powdermonkey’ [Powderfinger by Neil Young]. Something like that I kinda have to take a deep [breath]… It’s kind of like ‘Wow! What did he just say?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Waters also revealed that he’s currently writing a book, though he will be “leaving all the Pink Floyd stuff till last” because they’re “hard things to write about.”

Music opinions aside, Waters’ recent comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been the subject of significant scrutiny and controversy.

Last month, the musician wrote an open letter to Ukranian First Lady Olena Zelenska, during which he criticised the West for supplying weapons to Ukraine, and requested for Zelenska to persuade her husband to “stop the slaughter”.

He then penned another letter to Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian President to put an end to the war in Ukraine, following a reply from Zelenska herself asking Waters to direct his requests for peace to the Russian Federation instead.

And just last week, the artist claimed — in an explosive interview with Rolling Stone — that he is “on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government”, adding that the United States is “the most evil of all by a factor of at least 10 times.”

“We kill more people. We interfere in more people’s elections. We, the American empire, is doing all this shit,” he said.