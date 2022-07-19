Roger Waters says he often felt “constrained” by Pink Floyd: “They were always trying to drag me back from my natural instinct”

Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has admitted that he often felt “constrained” during his time in the band. In addition, the artist also discusses why he feels a degree of pressure to continuously perform the band’s tracks when embarking on his solo tours.

Speaking in an interview with The Globe And Mail last week (July 15), the musician opened up on his bittersweet relationship with Pink Floyd – confessing that he felt that his input was restrained by the band.

“Audiences are far more attentive to what I have to say now than they were then,” he said. “And, also, I say it more coherently and clearly now than I did then because now I’m not constrained by the rock group that I was with then. They were always trying to drag me back from my natural instinct, which is to tell the truth.”

In the discussion, the rocker also elaborated on the “pressure” he felt during his most recent live performances. This comes in light of the musician’s ongoing This Is Not A Drill tour, which continues until mid-October.

Currently underway with the tour, Waters shared that he felt an obligation to play some of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits for the sake of the audience.

“I played a lot of The Dark Side Of the Moon, to some extent against my better judgment,” he admits. “I am under pressure from all of those people to actually deliver some of that to them.”

He continued: “I enjoy it because I wrote the songs and I still like them and I stand by what I said in Us and Them and Money and Eclipse. I have no problem performing those songs and Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here with this [current] band.”

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill tour continues until October 15.